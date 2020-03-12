CBSN BostonWatch Now
BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday that Major League Baseball is likely to shut down spring training, as the nation grapples with the spread of COVID-19. Though the decision has not yet been finalized, Passan reported a “feeling of inevitability among executives” that a shutdown would be coming as soon as Thursday.

Jon Heyman likewise reported some similar news.

The sports world has been reacting quickly as concerns regarding the pandemic have grown. The NCAA announced that March Madness would be held without fans in attendance, hours before the NBA suspended its season. On Thursday morning, MLS announced that it had suspended its season as well.

Despite the major NBA news, and despite the crowd restrictions that were set to face Seattle in the regular season, MLB made no changes on Wednesday night.

MLB’s regular season is scheduled to begin on March 26. MLB likely won’t make a decision on how to address the regular season for another week or two.

