BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan reported Thursday that Major League Baseball is likely to shut down spring training, as the nation grapples with the spread of COVID-19. Though the decision has not yet been finalized, Passan reported a “feeling of inevitability among executives” that a shutdown would be coming as soon as Thursday.

A conference call among Major League Baseball owners is scheduled soon. With the mass cancellations of sporting events around the country, MLB is facing enormous pressure to follow suit. While nothing is official, baseball is expected to have an announcement at some point soon. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

After a conference call among owners this afternoon, Major League Baseball is expected to suspend spring training. The league likely will delay the beginning of the regular season as well. At this point, it's a formality that ownership-level sources expect to happen. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) March 12, 2020

Jon Heyman likewise reported some similar news.

Hearing from folks in Grapefruit League that spring training is expected to be suspended here. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) March 12, 2020

The sports world has been reacting quickly as concerns regarding the pandemic have grown. The NCAA announced that March Madness would be held without fans in attendance, hours before the NBA suspended its season. On Thursday morning, MLS announced that it had suspended its season as well.

Despite the major NBA news, and despite the crowd restrictions that were set to face Seattle in the regular season, MLB made no changes on Wednesday night.

MLB’s regular season is scheduled to begin on March 26. MLB likely won’t make a decision on how to address the regular season for another week or two.