BOSTON (CBS) — Professional sports leagues have been put on hold. College tournaments have been canceled. Now, high school sports in Massachusetts are being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Basketball and hockey championship games that were scheduled for the weekend have been canceled, the Massachusetts Interscholastic Athletic Association announced Thursday. The decision was made after a vote by the MIAA’s Board of Directors.
“We understand this is disappointing news however, this decision was made in the best interests of all our student athletes, schools and communities,” the MIAA said in a statement. “Schools who would have been participating in the State Finals will be considered Co-Champions.”
The DCU Center in Worcester was set to host six championship games on Saturday, while the TD Garden was set to host six championship hockey games on Sunday.