LYNN (CBS) – A brave MBTA bus driver is being praised for saving people from a burning home in Lynn.
Maria Gradozzi was on her way back to the Lynn garage Wednesday night when she spotted a triple-decker on fire.
She stopped, grabbed her fire extinguisher and worked to get people living there out safely.
Boston Police and the MBTA tweeted about her bravery.
Maria said it was the right thing to do. “I just didn’t think for a second,” Gradozzi said. “I thought it was the right thing to do. I don’t think I’m a hero to be honest. My parents always taught me do what you think is right and it was just instinct.”
Several families were displaced by the large fire and two firefighters suffered minor injuries.