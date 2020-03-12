MLB Cancels Spring Training, Pushes Opening Day Back At Least Two WeeksThe NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.

MIAA Cancels Basketball, Hockey Championships Due To Coronavirus ConcernsProfessional sports leagues have been put on hold. College tournaments have been canceled. Now High School sports in Massachusetts are being called off due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Bruins Urge Fans To Remain Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus OutbreakThough they're disappointed that they won't be playing hockey for the foreseeable future, everyone on the Bruins agrees it was the right move to put the season on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Canceled Due To Growing Coronavirus ThreatIn a historic move, the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled over concerns of the spreading coronavirus.

Dion Lewis Released By Titans After Two SeasonsDion Lewis left the Patriots as a free agent in 2018, cashing in with a big-money deal from the Titans. The marriage in Tennessee, though, did not last long.