BOSTON (CBS) — Another league has suspended play amid the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Soccer has joined the NBA, suspending its current season until further notice, according to Sports Illustrated.
MLS just kicked off its 2020 campaign two weeks ago, but will now take a break as the United States deals with the coronavirus pandemic.
The New England Revolution opened their season with a road loss to Montreal and a home draw against the Chicago Fire. Three of their next four games were scheduled to be played at Gillette Stadium.
In addition to the NBA and MLS, the NCAA has announced that it will play the tournament with no fans in the crowd. Several schools around the country have already suspended spring sports because of coronavirus.