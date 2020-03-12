Major League Soccer Suspends 2020 Season Amid Coronavirus OutbreakAnother league has suspended play amid the coronavirus outbreak. Major League Soccer has joined the NBA, suspending its current season until further notice.

Report: Donovan Mitchell Tests Positive For Coronavirus; Rudy Gobert 'Careless' In Jazz Locker RoomThe NBA has got a real coronavirus problem on its hands. And it may just be beginning.

Celtics Heading Back To Boston After Spending Wednesday Night In Self-QuarantineThe Celtics were supposed to spend their Thursday evening with a playoff-like tussle with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Instead, they'll be back in Boston after the NBA suspended the season due to coronavirus.

Buccaneers Are 'All In' On Tom Brady, But Will It Matter? Hopefully NotJust about everyone has come around on the real possibility of Tom Brady wearing a different team's jersey. But the idea of Brady resigning himself to a life in Tampa for the next two years is ... borderline depressing.

NWHL Postpones Isobel Cup Final Between Boston Pride-Minnesota Whitecaps Amid Coronavirus PandemicBecause of coronavirus, the Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps are going to have to wait to decide who will be this year's Isobel Cup champion.