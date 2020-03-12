BOSTON (CBS) — Amid concerns surrounding the coronavirus outbreak, conference tournaments in college basketball were canceled throughout the day on Thursday. Hockey tournaments are starting to follow suit, with Hockey East announcing the cancellation of its tournament Thursday afternoon.
The tournament was set to get underway Friday, March 13, with games at Boston College, UMass, UMass-Lowell and Maine. TD Garden was set to play host to the semifinals and finals next weekend.
Boston College was the regular season Hockey East champion and will likely be given the league’s automatic bid for the NCAA tournament — unless that tournament is canceled as well.
No decision has been made on the NCAA basketball tournament, which was set to tip off next week. On Wednesday, the NCAA announced that all events would be played in front of limited live attendance, though a lot has changed since that announcement.