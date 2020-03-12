



BOSTON (CBS) — The NBA has got a real coronavirus problem on its hands. And it may just be starting.

After Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday night, teammate Donovan Mitchell has tested positive a day later, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Wojnarowski added that Gobert (who made it a point to touch every microphone after a press conference this week, in an effort to mock the new protocols aimed at limiting human-to-human contact) was “careless” in the Utah locker room during the week, “touching other players and their belongings.”

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

That news certainly adds a new level of concern for the spread of the virus, both within the Jazz locker room as well as for teams that played against the Jazz and officials who shared a floor with the Jazz.

That list of teams includes the Celtics, who played in Utah on Feb. 26 and who hosted the Jazz last Friday on March 6. The Celtics are among a handful of recent Jazz opponents who were placed in self-quarantine.

After Gobert’s illness was deemed to have come as a result of COVID-19, the NBA abruptly announced that the remainder of the season would be suspended. A game in Sacramento set to tip off after 10 p.m. ended up being canceled, after teams learned that one of the referees assigned to their game had worked a Jazz game recently.

Rudy Gobert’s locker is next to Donovan Mitchell’s, FWIW. https://t.co/nPPywTgypx — Andy Larsen (@andyblarsen) March 12, 2020

Clearly, the virus is capable of spreading swiftly through the NBA. And though the rest of the tests from Wednesday came back negative, it seems likely that Mitchell’s positive test may not be the final one for the league.