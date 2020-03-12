BOSTON (CBS) — Dion Lewis left the Patriots as a free agent in 2018, cashing in with a big-money deal from the Titans. The marriage in Tennessee, though, did not last long.
The Titans on Thursday released Lewis, along with veteran linebacker Cameron Wake.
Lewis signed a four-year, $19.8 million contract, with $8.25 million guaranteed. He ended up making just over $10 million.
Lewis, 29, played in all 32 of the Titans’ regular-season games and all three of their playoff games over the past two years, but he failed to find a way to really make much of an impact. With Derrick Henry carrying so much of the offensive load out of the backfield, Lewis was only on the field for 37 percent of Tennessee’s offensive snaps in 2019. In 2018, he took 61 percent of the team’s offensive snaps.
Over two seasons, he rushed 209 times for 726 times and one touchdown, while catching 84 passes for 564 yards and two touchdowns. In the Titans’ run to the AFC Championship Game this past season, he had two rushes for eight yards and two receptions for 14 yards.
Prior to hitting free agency, Lewis had what was by far his most successful NFL season, rushing for 896 yards and six touchdowns while catching 32 passes for 214 yards and three touchdowns for the Patriots. He had a big game for the Patriots in the divisional round, with 62 rushing yards, 79 receiving yards against the Titans.