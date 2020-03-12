CORONAVIRUS CRISIS:School Closings Latest List
WELLESLEY (CBS) — Several Massachusetts towns announced public schools are closing for over a week starting Friday due to coronavirus concerns. There have been 108 positive tests of coronavirus in Massachusetts.

 

  • Everett – Closed for 30 school days through Monday, April 27, 2020
  • Wellesley – Closed for one week
  • Concord – Closed for one week
  • Westwood – Closed for one week
  • Arlington – Closed through at least March 27
  • Bedford – Closed through at least March 27
  • Belmont – Closed through at least March 27
  • Burlington – Closed through at least March 27
  • Lexington – Closed through at least March 27
  • Winchester – Closed through at least March 27
