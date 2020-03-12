Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) — Several Massachusetts towns announced public schools are closing for over a week starting Friday due to coronavirus concerns. There have been 108 positive tests of coronavirus in Massachusetts.
- Everett – Closed for 30 school days through Monday, April 27, 2020
- Wellesley – Closed for one week
- Concord – Closed for one week
- Westwood – Closed for one week
- Arlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Bedford – Closed through at least March 27
- Belmont – Closed through at least March 27
- Burlington – Closed through at least March 27
- Lexington – Closed through at least March 27
- Winchester – Closed through at least March 27