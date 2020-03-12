



BOSTON (CBS) — At Logan Airport, the international terminal is expected to look much different over the next month with President Donald Trump announcing new travel restrictions to combat coronavirus – actions he says are strong, but necessary. Many of those landing in Boston agree.

“It’s for us, it’s for our health!” one passenger said.

“The plane itself is a threat because of the circulating air,” flyer Abi Litt said.

Crews at the airport were wiping down everything from the seats to the counters. And passengers were seen wearing masks throughout the international terminal.

“Wiping my hands, sanitizing, covering my face. That’s all,” another passenger said.

Trump addressed Americans about the new rules Wednesday night.

“To keep new cases from entering our shores. . . we will be suspending all travel from Europe to the U.S. for the next 30 days,” he said.

Ellen and Abi Litt came back from Israel early.

“When we left five weeks ago. . . it was fine. They only question they asked us was ‘have you been to China lately?’ and we said no. . . that was it,” Ellen Litt said.

The situation surrounding the coronavirus undeniably escalating while they were away.

The World Health Organization has officially declared the virus a pandemic. The Litts’ daughters told them it was time to come home.

“They said ‘you know the elderly have to stay home’ and I said when did this happen and they said they’d feel more comfortable if we came home, so we did,” Litt said.

The travel restrictions are for foreign nationals who have been in the 26 countries with open border agreements.

There will be exemptions for Americans who undergo what the president calls appropriate screenings.

“We are evaluating what the announcement of travel restrictions from Europe means for Boston Logan International Airport. We are working closely with our federal and airline partners to understand the implications and we wills hare more information as it becomes available,” Massport said in a statement.

The new restrictions will go into effect Friday at midnight.