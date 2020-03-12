Bruins Urge Fans To Remain Safe And Healthy During Coronavirus OutbreakThough they're disappointed that they won't be playing hockey for the foreseeable future, everyone on the Bruins agrees it was the right move to put the season on hold amid the coronavirus outbreak.

NCAA Basketball Tournament Canceled Due To Growing Coronavirus ThreatIn a historic move, the 2020 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament has been canceled over concerns of the spreading coronavirus.

Dion Lewis Released By Titans After Two SeasonsDion Lewis left the Patriots as a free agent in 2018, cashing in with a big-money deal from the Titans. The marriage in Tennessee, though, did not last long.

Hockey East Tournament Canceled Due To Coronavirus ConcernsThere will be no Hockey East tournament this year.

Celtics To Be Tested For Coronavirus During Weekend Self-QuarantineThe Celtics were supposed to spend their Thursday evening with a playoff-like tussle with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Instead, they'll be back in Boston after the NBA suspended the season due to coronavirus.