BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Pride and Minnesota Whitecaps are going to have to wait to decide who will be this year’s Isobel Cup champion. The NWHL has postponed the title game amid the coronavirus outbreak, the league announced on Thursday.
The Isobel Cup Final was scheduled for Friday, March 13 at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton. It will now be rescheduled for a later date in Boston at the appropriate time, the league announced.
Minnesota is looking to defend their crown after winning the Isobel Cup last year. The Pride won it back in 2016.
On Thursday, the NHL urged teams not to conduct morning skates, practices or team meetings. Because of that, the Bruins’ media availability at Warrior was also canceled on Thursday.