



BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Celtics are under quarantine and the NBA has suspended the season after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus.

The Celtics were scheduled to play in Milwaukee Thursday night. But according to the Boston Globe, they are scheduled to fly back to Boston from Milwaukee at 11 a.m.

The Jazz played in Boston last Friday and teams who’ve played Utah within the last ten days are being told to self-quarantine.

Gobert played 33 minutes and scored 9 points against the Celtics March 6. He shared the floor with nine Celtics during the course of the game at the TD Garden.

The day before that game the Jazz practiced at Emerson College’s gym while they were in town.

“Emerson is in touch with public health officials, and the College has been advised that no immediate action is required at this time,” a school spokesperson told WBZ-TV in an email. “When professional teams use college facilities, access to the gym is restricted; furthermore, the practice occurred when much of our student body was away from campus.”

Emerson is one of several local colleges moving classes online for the rest of the spring semester.

Celtics expected back in Boston today. They're being told to self-quarantine as NBA suspends play until further notice #coronavirus @wbz pic.twitter.com/V1nhQRjEtk — Nick Giovanni (@NickGNews) March 12, 2020

Gobert’s test result was reported just before the Jazz were going to play the Thunder in Oklahoma City Wednesday night and the game was postponed.

“The NBA is suspending game play following the conclusion of tonight’s schedule of games until further notice,” the league said in a statement Wednesday night. “The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic.”

The NBA’s G League also suspended its 2019-20 season Wednesday night.