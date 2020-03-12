BOSTON (CBS) – Catholic churches in Boston are making changes because of coronavirus, but daily masses will continue.
The Archdiocese said it is suspending the distribution of communion on the tongue and will instead give people the Eucharist in their hand. Social gatherings in parishes will be postponed or canceled.
Coronavirus In Massachusetts: Latest Developments
Cardinal Sean O’Malley said that despite the restrictions on public gatherings, there will still be a celebration of daily and Sunday Mass.
“I judge at the moment this to be a necessary source of support for the community,” O’Malley said in a message to parishioners.
Anyone who is at risk of contracting coronavirus because of their age or existing health conditions is excused from attending Mass and encouraged to watch on TV instead, O’Malley said.
“I ask and rely upon pastors, priests, and deacons and others in our community to be particularly watchful for the sick and those in need of the anointing of the sick in these times,” O’Malley said.
There have been 108 positive tests for coronavirus in Massachusetts.