Dion Lewis Released By Titans After Two SeasonsDion Lewis left the Patriots as a free agent in 2018, cashing in with a big-money deal from the Titans. The marriage in Tennessee, though, did not last long.

Hockey East Tournament Canceled Due To Coronavirus ConcernsThere will be no Hockey East tournament this year.

Celtics To Be Tested For Coronavirus During Weekend Self-QuarantineThe Celtics were supposed to spend their Thursday evening with a playoff-like tussle with the Bucks in Milwaukee. Instead, they'll be back in Boston after the NBA suspended the season due to coronavirus.

NHL Suspends Season Due To Coronavirus ConcernsOn Wednesday night, the NBA abruptly announced that it would be suspending its season. On Thursday, the NHL is likely to follow suit.

MLB Cancels Spring Training, Pushes Opening Day Back At Least Two WeeksThe NBA postponed its regular season. The NHL is close to doing the same. Meanwhile, MLB has carried on with spring training. But not for long.