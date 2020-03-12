Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Public Health announced on Thursday there are 13 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the state total to 108. Ten of those patients have been hospitalized.
The Latest: Coronavirus Updates
Six cases in Massachusetts have now been confirmed by the CDC and 102 are considered presumptive positive.
Gov. Charlie Baker, who declared a state of emergency Tuesday, urged the federal government to provide more coronavirus resources so Massachusetts can increase the number of people it can test.
Of the cases, 82 are tied to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February and five are travel related. Eight of the cases are associated with the Berkshire Medical Center.