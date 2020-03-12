BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Marathon could be postponed to the fall because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, WBZ-TV has learned.
Officials from the eight cities and towns on the route – Hopkinton, Ashland, Framingham, Natick, Wellesley, Newton, Brookline, and Boston – met Wednesday at Boston City Hall to talk about a change of date for the race, a day after Gov. Charlie Baker declared a State of Emergency in Massachusetts on Tuesday.
Those authorities are now looking at the possibility of holding the event on a Monday in September, instead of Monday, April 20. They hope to reach a decision by the end of this week, but there are a great deal of logistics in those communities that still need to be worked out.
The Latest: Coronavirus Updates
The race has never been canceled or rescheduled in its 124-year history. The marathon brings in more than $200 million to Boston’s economy each year, according to Walsh, and raises $36 million for charities.
Earlier this month, Rome canceled its marathon and Paris moved its race to October because of coronavirus concerns.
About 30,000 people run the Boston Marathon each year with about million spectators along the 26.2 mile course.