BEVERLY (CBS) – A plane being flown by a student pilot crashed near Beverly Regional Airport on Thursday. The Piper Archer aircraft crashed into trees on a residential property shortly after 5 p.m.
The pilot, who is a student at the Beverly Flight Center, was evaluated at the scene and declined to be taken to a local hospital. The adult male was the only person on the plane at the time.
“As a student pilot works to achieve their pilot’s license, it is a standard practice for the student to perform solo flights as they become more proficient in order to hone their flight skills,” the airport said in a statement.
The plane was leaking fuel but did not catch fire.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA.