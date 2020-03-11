Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – A man locked up for 27 years for a double murder in Roxbury is now free.
Ronnie Qualls was released from prison Wednesday after a bail hearing at Suffolk Superior Court.
New DNA evidence revealed Qualls was wrongfully convicted in the 1992 killings.
He posed for a photo outside with friends and family and said he’s finally happy to live his life outside of jail.
“Feels good. It’s a little strange, haven’t been out for a long time. but I’ll figure it out,” he told WBZ-TV. “I’m trying to find a job somewhere in the area that I’m going to and work and sit down and enjoy the rest of these years of my life.”
The Boston College Innocence Program took up his case three years ago and was instrumental in his release.