BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski is inching closer to fulfilling his main purpose on Planet Earth as a professional wrestler. The former Patriots star is “close” to a contract with WWE.
“According to multiple sources, former NFL star, three-time Super Bowl champion and current Fox Sports NFL analyst Rob Gronkowski is deep in talks with WWE and close to finalizing a deal,” Ryan Astin reported on Fox Sports. “While the capacity in which he’d be used is unclear at this time, I’m told Gronk could be making an appearance in WWE as early as March 20 on Friday Night Smackdown in New Orleans.”
Per: @ryansatin 🚨BREAKING NEWS:🚨@WWE rumored to be close to a deal with @RobGronkowski #WWEBackstage pic.twitter.com/xnD7HV2UrX
A move to the WWE was rumored for Gronkowski dating back to his final year with the Patriots, when his entire future was speculated and discussed on a regular basis. Gronkowski has partaken in some WWE shenanigans in the past, hopping into the ring during WrestleMania 33 to help out his pal, Mojo Rawley.
Paul Levesque, aka Triple H, was in attendance for Gronkowski’s “Gronk Beach” Super Bowl party in Miami, along with his wife, Stephanie McMahon.
Thanks for the invite to the Beach Party @RobGronkowski … maybe you should come to our party in Boston … heard it’s the biggest of the summer. @StephMcMahon pic.twitter.com/eRQ8z0UmQI
Since retiring from the NFL following a win in Super Bowl LIII, Gronkowski has become a CBD product pitchman, an NFL analyst, a Masked Singer, and a professional Super Bowl party thrower. Soon, he’ll be adding professional wrestler to that list.