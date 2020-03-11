NEW BEDFORD (CBS) – A New Bedford soldier was killed in a training exercise in California this week. The Army said Pfc. Justin Kirby died in a vehicle accident Monday while “conducting combat maneuver operations in a M1113 HMMWV” at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin.
The 21-year-old served in the Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, Regimental Support Squadron, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment.
“Pfc. Kirby was well known across The Regiment and his passing has deeply affected us all,” said Col. Scott Woodward, 68th Colonel of the Regiment, in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and his fellow Soldiers.”
The Army is investigating the incident.
New Bedford Mayor Jon Mitchell offered his condolences to Kirby’s family and ordered flags at city buildings to be flown at half-staff.
“Justin’s service to our Nation reflected his deep commitment to a cause larger than himself and the values of his family of public servants,” Mitchell said in a statement. “It is my hope that the gratitude and reverence of our City for Justin’s dedication and patriotism may bring some measure of comfort to Justin’s family as they mourn his sudden loss.”