BOSTON (CBS) – They came into existence after 911. And since then, Transportation Security Administration officers have been a big part of flying – checking our id’s and bags, making sure nothing gets on an airplane that shouldn’t.
The job is stressful enough, but add on the threat of coronavirus, and it becomes even more anxiety-producing. TSA agents at Logan Airport are after three TSA agents at the San Jose airport tested positive for coronavirus.
“We really aren’t sure how bad the situation is. however, I have to say, none of the officers I know have contracted any kind of illness,” said Mike Gayzagian, president of the TSA officers union in Boston.
They put their hands on bags, and sometimes people, from around the world. Hand sanitizers have always been part of the job. Now even more so. “We have plenty of Purell,” said Gayzagian.
And passengers at Logan said they’re aware that TSA officers are under a lot of stress right now.
“All of these people from different places going through security. I don’t think it’s an easy job. They are going to be touching different things, like my backpack, and looking at different things,” said one traveler. “It could be a little scary.
“It’s a tough job,” said another traveler. “It’s a tough job.”