Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – Patients with potential exposure to the novel coronavirus are told to self-quarantine for 14 days, but is that right advice?
A new study in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine helps clarify how quickly after exposure patients are likely to develop symptoms.
Researchers at Johns Hopkins found that the median time between infection and the onset of symptoms is 5.1 days.
In fact, they say more than 97-percent of people who develop symptoms will do so within 12 days of exposure which helps justify the 14-day quarantine period, even if a small percentage of people may not exhibit symptoms until after that 2-week window.