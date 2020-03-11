Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The NBA is suspending the season after a player tested positive for COVID-19. According to the Associated Press, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The test result was reported shortly prior to the tip-off between Wednesday night’s game between the Jazz and Oklahama City Thunder.
“The NBA will use this hiatus to determine next steps for moving forward in regard to the coronavirus pandemic,” the NBA said in a statement.
The season will be suspended after the conclusion of Wednesday night’s games.
Gobert and the Jazz defeated the Celtics at TD Garden in Boston last Friday night.
The Celtics were scheduled to play against the Bucks in Milwaukee Thursday night.