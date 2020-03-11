BOSTON (CBS) – There are currently 445 people in Massachusetts currently being monitored or under quarantine due to coronavirus, the Department of Public Health said Wednesday in its latest update.
The Latest: Coronavirus Updates
The numbers are updated with the individuals’ Tuesday health status.
Health officials announced 51 new cases on Tuesday, bringing the state’s total number of positive tests to 92. Of those cases, 70 were connected to a Biogen employee conference at the Marriott Long Wharf in Boston at the end of February.
In total, there have been 1,083 people subject to quarantine. Of those people, 638 have since completed monitoring and are no longer in quarantine.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency over the coronavirus on Tuesday.