BOSTON (CBS) – Colleges and universities around Massachusetts continue grappling with how to handle the remainder of the school year amid coronavirus concerns.
On Tuesday, Harvard University became the first Boston school to announce it would be shifting to online only classes for the rest of the year. The university asked students not to move out of their dorms by Sunday at 5 p.m. and not return to campus following spring break.
Later in the day the Massachusetts Institute of Technology followed suit. MIT moved its classes online and also asked students to move out of their dorms.
Emerson College, Amherst College, Smith College, Babson College and Tufts University are among the other Massachusetts schools that will hold online classes only for the remainder of the semester.
As of Wednesday, Boston College, Northeastern University and Boston University have not made any changes.
“Our intention at present is to continue operations as normal. Should the University decide to alter operations, we will immediately communicate these changes to the community,” Boston College said in a letter to the community. “Obviously there is no singular approach that has been recommended by the CDC. We will continue to monitor the situation, and make appropriate decisions for Boston College based on advice from federal, state and local authorities and the judgement of senior administrators.”