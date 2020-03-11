Comments
BOSTON (CBS) – The Department of Public Health announced on Wednesday there are three new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, bringing the state total to 95.
The DPH said six cases in Massachusetts have now been confirmed by the CDC and 89 are considered presumptive positive.
The total is an increase from Tuesday, when DPH announced 51 new cases brought the total to 92.
Of the cases, 77 are tied to the Biogen employee conference in Boston at the end of February.