BOSTON (CBS) – The John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum said Wednesday that it is closed until further notice “due to potential exposure to coronavirus” and anyone who visited recently should watch their health closely. Two library employees went to a conference last week where other attendees contracted coronavirus, according to the library.
Due to the coronavirus public health emergency, the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum will be closed to the public until further notice. Please check https://t.co/E3CUobZ0n0 for updates on our operating hours and status. pic.twitter.com/FTChr90Nlm
— JFK Library (@JFKLibrary) March 11, 2020
“If you have visited the Library between March 2 and March 11, please monitor your health for symptoms of coronavirus, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath,” the library said in a statement. “If you experience symptoms, please seek medical care.”
The library employees who attended the conference have self-quarantined but are not showing symptoms of coronavirus. The library said it is notifying the public “out of an abundance of caution.”
“Our concern for the safety of our employees, visitors, and surrounding community are paramount,” Library Director Alan Price said in a statement. “We believe it is important for us to shut down operations during this time to allow for the cleaning of all staff and visitor areas.”
Any school visits or educational programs scheduled at the library are canceled. The library is hoping to reopen as soon as possible to the public but will cancel or reschedule large events for the next several weeks.
There have been 92 positive tests for coronavirus in Massachusetts and Gov. Charlie Baker has declared a state of emergency.