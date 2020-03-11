HOPKINTON (CBS) – All public schools in Hopkinton were closed Wednesday after two presumptive positive cases of coronavirus were reported in town.
The two are among the 41 new cases reported in Middlesex County on Tuesday, as the number of coronavirus cases in Massachusetts jumped to 92.
There’s still no word yet on how the two patients in Hopkinton contracted the virus. Town authorities said they are now assessing “the risk of transmission to all residents, faculty, and students.”
Two schools in Wayland were closed Wednesday as well after a parent there tested positive for COVID-19. That parent has children at Loker Elementary School and the middle school. Both of them will be shut down for cleaning. Town officials say the students have no symptoms. They have been home in self-quarantine since Monday.