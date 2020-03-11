



CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – As if the stress of midterms wasn’t enough, Harvard freshmen Miguel Vega and Brendan Kiely suddenly got the word to pack it up and head home due to coronavirus concerns. “It was craziness from there,” said Vega. “People were given five days to move everything out unexpectedly.”

Kiely said it created a lot of open ended questions. “What do we do now, what does it mean, when are we coming back,” Kiely said.

For students it’s likely see you in September. The sound of moving suitcases and the lugging of boxes has replaced the din of students heading to classes, which will now move online through a meeting platform called “Zoom” which the University hopes to have ready in two weeks.

Many admit they haven’t used it too frequently and freshman Jasmine Chan hopes it’s reliable and convenient for everyone here and abroad. “They’re going to be in different time zones, classes for some might be nocturnal. We’re going to have to figure out our schedule around it,” said Chan.

Harvard also notified the community Wednesday that two people associated with the University are being tested for the coronavirus and are “receiving appropriate care”.

Things are moving quickly with a Sunday move out deadline and trucks have been hauled in to help provide boxes for the process. Among the questions students are asking is whether Harvard will reimburse students for the room and board they’ll no longer be using. “We paid for another half of the semester,” Chan said. “We won’t be here as they close down everything, close down the entire campus.”

Harvard told WBZ room and board costs will be pro-rated for the remainder of the year, for all students leaving campus and completely vacating their housing.

Miguel Vega says he understands the decision to close but is already feeling the loss. “You only get four years and I’ll never get the time back now,” Vega said.