FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Framingham Public Schools will be closed for cleaning Thursday after a parent tested positive for coronavirus. That parent’s child, a Potter Road Elementary School student, has “mild symptoms of an infection,” the superintendent said.
Potter Road dismissed students at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning.
“The child and family are following the quarantine protocol from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health (MDPH) until cleared to return to school,” Supt. Robert Tremblay said.
Tremblay said the school has identified a group of students “who may have potentially been exposed” to coronavirus. Those students will need to be in quarantine for 14 days.
Tremblay said any parent or child experiencing flu-like symptoms or cough, fever or shortness of breath should stay away from school until they’ve been symptom-free for at least 24 hours.