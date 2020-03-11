EVERETT (CBS) — Encore Boston Harbor is taking new steps in response to the coronavirus. The Everett hotel and casino has announced it will soon start taking the temperature of people coming through its doors.
“We will soon begin temperature screening guests and employees entering our resort,” Encore said in a statement. “Guests or employees with a temperature of 100 or higher will be referred to a medical professional for further screening or treatment.”
The casino also said it is increasing cleaning throughout the casino.
“We are sanitizing our slot machines, kiosks, ATMs, and all high touch points throughout the gaming floor on an hourly basis,” Encore said. “All of our gaming supplies (eg, chips, dice, cards) are cleaned, refreshed or discarded every 4 hours.”
There will doctors on call for anyone feeling sick. Employees are to stay home “at the first sign of unwellness” and will be provided with access to healthcare.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency on Tuesday as total number of positive coronavirus tests rose to 92 cases.