BOSTON (CBS) – Concerns over the coronavirus have forced the ACE Comic Con in Boston to be postponed.

The fan event was scheduled to be held March 20-22 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

ACE Comic Con said after the state of emergency was declared in Massachusetts, “running the event at its regularly scheduled date/time is not possible due to ‘force majeure.’”

Chris Evans, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth were among the guests scheduled to attend.

“We feel for anyone and everyone affected by the COVID-19 virus,” Ace Comic Con said. “We hope everyone stays safe and healthy, and to those already ill, we wish a speedy recovery.”

Organizers are working with the BCEC to reschedule the event.

