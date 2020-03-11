BOSTON (CBS) – All of the uncertainty around coronavirus is making a lot of people very anxious, but there are some ways you can reduce your worry.
In my dealings with patients, colleagues, friends and family, I have seen two extremes – people who disregard this as a wild overreaction and others who are incredibly stressed.
What we health professionals would like is for people to strike a balance, to be concerned but not overly panicked.
STAY INFORMED
Pick a trusted news source and keep up to date on the latest recommendations from state and local health officials. But don’t stay glued to the TV or to social media on all things coronavirus. Turn off notifications on your phone and instead check in once or twice a day for the latest updates.
PLAN AHEAD
What will you do if you have to self-quarantine or if your kids are told to stay home from school? Don’t allow yourself to be caught off guard, which could cause more anxiety.
DISTRACT YOURSELF
Go for a walk. Read a book. Watch a mindless TV show. Play games. And spend time with loved ones. Try to get plenty of sleep by sticking to a bedtime routine.
And if your anxiety is debilitating, it’s time to talk to a professional.