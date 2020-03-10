BOSTON (CBS) — A new survey is ranking the happiest cities around the country and Boston did not do so great. The city is 51st on WalletHub’s “2020 Happiest Cities In America” list.
Fremont, California took the top spot, followed by Plano, Texas and San Jose, California. Worcester was even lower on the list at 122.
Did you know that where you live can affect your #happiness? Find out more here: https://t.co/AZeiYiNDVY #InternationalDayOfHappiness pic.twitter.com/cnCnKv7FTH
— WalletHub (@wallethub) March 9, 2020
The ranking is based on the well-being of residents, income and employment and “community and environment.” Boston scored highly when it comes to the local labor market, but finished near the bottom for community and environment, which takes into account the weather and how caring a city is.
Maybe it’s the commute that has Boston down? A new study found that the city has the worst traffic in the country for a second year in a row.
Check out the full list here.