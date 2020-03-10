STOW (CBS) – A teacher at the Center School in Stow has tested positive for the coronavirus.
According the superintendent of the Nashoba Regional School District, the teacher came in contact with 15 children who are now in quarantine. The K-5 school has an enrollment of 550 students.
According to the Department of Public Health, those most at risk for contracting coronavirus are those who are within 6 feet of an affected individual for at least a sustained 15 minute period or longer.
The school says crews have thoroughly cleaned the building.
The teacher did not travel recently and contracted the virus “domestically.”
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker enacted a state of emergency on Tuesday after health officials announced 51 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of positive tests to 92.