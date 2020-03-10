BOSTON (CBS) – Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey warned residents to look out for scammers who may try to take advantage of coronavirus uncertainty.
“Fears about the coronavirus are on the rise and so are those looking to capitalize on uncertainty about its impact in Massachusetts,” said Healey. “We want consumers to be vigilant when it comes to fraud and abuse and encourage everyone to learn how to protect themselves from scams and use our office as a resource.”
Healey said her office is monitoring gouging on items like hand sanitizers and face masks. Customers should also look out for poor quality products.
The attorney general said she has received dozens of calls about price gouging and scams.
“We don’t want people to be taken advantage of,” said Healey. “Unfortunately in a time of crisis, that’s when we see people looking to exploit and take advantage of the situation.”
Residents are also warned to beware of false or misleading information about the coronavirus such as scam phone calls and text messages. For up to date information on coronavirus, Healey suggested residents visit sources like the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the World Health Organization, or the Massachusetts Department of Public Health.
Anyone with concerns is asked to contact Healey’s office.