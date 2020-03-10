BOSTON (CBS) – With opening day just over three weeks away, the Boston Red Sox still don’t know if they’ll be punished by Major League Baseball for their alleged use of electronics to steal signs during the 2018 season.
According to a new report Monday night, the wait will continue.
Jon Heyman of MLB Network tweeted that coronavirus response is currently the league’s top priority. As a result, the result of the Red Sox investigation “may be delayed a bit more.”
On Monday, MLB announced it would be among the leagues limiting media access to locker rooms due to coronavirus fears.
Commissioner Rob Manfred said on February 16 that he expected the Red Sox investigation would be done at the end of the week. That time came and went, and the league continued pushing off the results.
With the latest delay, it has now taken Major League Baseball longer than the 62 days it took to complete an investigation into the Houston Astros.
Red Sox players have maintained they did nothing wrong during their World Series season. Does Major League Baseball agree? The wait continues.