BOSTON (CBS) – The MIAA said championship basketball and hockey games at the TD Garden this week are not being canceled, despite growing fears over the spread of coronavirus. Boston has several presumptive cases and has already canceled the St. Patrick’s Day parade.
Ahead of the games – MIAA officials encouraged fans to follow CDC guidelines and stay home if they feel sick.
“In accordance with the recommendations from Governor Baker to mitigate COVID-19, we encourage participants, spectators, workers and community members to practice good personal hygiene,” the MIAA said Tuesday.
The MIAA said they support the recommendation for the elderly and those with underlying health issues to stay away from large crowds.
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker enacted a state of emergency on Tuesday after health officials announced 51 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the state’s total of positive tests to 92.