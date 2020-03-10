BOSTON (CBS) — There are 51 new cases of coronavirus in Massachusetts, the Department of Public Health announced Tuesday, bringing the total number of cases in the state to 92.
The new cases are all presumptive positive tests from the state. Test results are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Seventy cases have been connected to a Biogen employee conference that took place in Boston a few weeks ago. Four have been connected to travel, and 18 cases are under investigation.
At a press conference, Health and Human Services Secretary Marylou Sudders broke down the cases by county: 41 cases in Middlesex County, 22 cases in Norfolk County, 20 cases in Suffolk County, seven cases in Berkshire County, one case in Worcester County, and one case in Essex County.
By gender, 40 women and 52 men have tested positive.
The number of cases in Massachusetts has grown in the last week. On Monday, the total number of presumptive and confirmed cases was 41, which was up from 28 on Sunday.