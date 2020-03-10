CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – A person in New Hampshire has a presumptive positive case of coronavirus, the state’s Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) announced on Tuesday. Health officials said the resident of Rockingham County had contact with a person with coronavirus in Massachusetts.
The New Hampshire resident is an adult man. He is isolating at home.
There are now two confirmed cases of coronavirus in New Hampshire and three “presumptive positive” tests. Test results are sent to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
New Hampshire DHHS officials said the man stayed at home while ill, except to seek treatment. Anyone who may have been in close contact with the man while he was contagious will be contacted.
There are now three cases of coronavirus in Grafton County and two in Rockingham County. The first Rockingham County case was a resident who recently returned from Italy.