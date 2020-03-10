ARLINGTON (CBS) — About 30 people were identified as someone who came in contact with an Arlington student and parent who have tested presumptive positive for coronavirus. They have already been told to self-quarantine for 14 days.
“We have developed circles around individuals that came into contact with those two people,” Arlington’s Health and Human Service Director Christine Bongiorno said.
According to the Arlington Health Department, the child received a presumptive positive test result for COVID-19 Monday night. Their parent, who attended a Biogen conference in Boston that has been linked to several other cases, tested positive first. The entire family of four is under self-quarantine.
The child attends Stratton Elementary School in Arlington. The school was back open Tuesday after it was closed for cleaning Monday.