BOSTON (CBS) — Jaylen Brown was expected to miss a week when he strained his hamstring last Tuesday night. His absence may stretch a little bit longer.
Brown had already been ruled out for Tuesday night’s tilt against the Pacers when Celtics head coach Brad Stevens addressed the media in Indiana following the team’s morning shootaround. Now, Stevens has some doubt that his versatile swingman will be back for Thursday night’s big game against the Bucks in Milwaukee.
Brown will work out on the team’s off-day on Wednesday, but it would appear as though he’ll miss his fifth straight game with the ailment come Thursday night.
Brad Stevens says he doubts Jaylen Brown will be ready to return Thursday at Milwaukee, but he will work out tomorrow.
— Jared Weiss (@JaredWeissNBA) March 10, 2020
It’s possible that Brown could return Friday night when Boston hosts the Washington Wizards, but the Celtics won’t know until later this week. After their back-to-back to end the work week, the Celtics hit the road for a Sunday evening visit to the Bulls in Chicago.
The Celtics have lost four of their last five games, and could certainly use Brown back in the lineup. The fourth-year wing has been a key part of Boston’s success this season, averaging a career-high 20.4 points per game to go with his solid defensive play.
Brown has missed 13 games this season with various injuries, with the Celtics going 9-4 without Brown in the lineup.