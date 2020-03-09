



BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady has made a decision on his future. No, not that part of his future. The outside-of-football portion of his future.

The quarterback announced his new production studio, “199 Produtions,” via Facebook on Monday. The name is derived, of course, from Brady being the 199th overall pick of the 2000 NFL draft, a slight that’s driven Brady throughout his Hall of Fame career.

“When I was the 199th draft pick in 2000, I knew I needed to work hard every day to prove myself. Launching a production company is no different,” he said.

Deadline reported that 1999 Productions will be “a global multi-platform content company to develop original premium content including documentaries, feature films and television shows.”

“The company has quietly assembled a slate of development projects that include several with Brady on camera, in stories spanning sports, entertainment and health and wellness among others,” Deadline reported.

Brady will be teaming up with Joe and Anthony Russo — who directed several Marvel movies, including “Avengers:Endgame” — along with Gotham Chopra and AGBO Films to produce “Unseen Football.”

“The feature is described as a fast-paced, incandescent big-screen 3D adventure documentary designed to take viewers into the invisible realms of football, guided by the most successful quarterback in NFL history,” Deadline explained. “The docu will be a love letter to his sport and Brady will introduce innovative aspects of the game at every level — high school, college, NFL — isolating plays on screen and examining them from the cellular to the macro level. The doc will intensify the football experience by blowing it up to the big screen to immerse viewers in its most explosive and exciting moments.”

The undertaking is not Brady’s first foray into production, as he co-founded “Religion Of Sports” along with Chopra and Michael Strahan several years ago. Additionally, his “Tom Vs. Time” docuseries — directed by Chopra — generated over 60 million views on Facebook. Last summer, Brady signed with WME for his off-the-field representation.

“I believe in the essence of teamwork, and I have no doubt, our 199 Productions team and partners will create inspiring content to share with the world,” Brady said.