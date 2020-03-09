BOSTON (CBS) — Coaches and GMs aren’t allowed to officially talk to free agents until March 16. In the meantime, players can pretty much say whatever they want without having to deal with those pesky tampering rules.

Enter Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown.

Coming off a dynamic rookie season (52 receptions, 1,051 yards, 8 TDs), Brown figures to be in prime position to take a significant step forward. And when asked Monday about potentially getting to play with Tom Brady as his quarterback, Brown couldn’t help but get audibly excited at the mere thought.

“Of course we want Ryan [Tannehill] back. Of course, I got chemistry with him already, so going into year two, I feel like it’ll just grow more,” Brown said on SiriusXM, getting that part out of the way. “But unfortunately if things don’t go as planned and we get Tom Brady or whatever … who wouldn’t want to play with Tom Brady?”

Brown continued: “I’m just going to be honest. He knows how to do it. He’s won Super Bowls. I really want to be around him. Even if I don’t really play with him, I just want to have a conversation with him, just try to pick his brain and see how he does things.”

And he concluded: “If we’re fortunate enough to get Tom Brady this year, that would be insane.”

Titans WR AJ Brown talks about the QB position in Tennessee. "Of course we want Ryan (Tannehill) back.. I got chemistry with him, but if things don't go according to plan…. who wouldn't want to play with Tom Brady" 👇 #TITANUP #Patriots 👇 pic.twitter.com/NJxBav42s6 — SiriusXM NFL Radio (@SiriusXMNFL) March 9, 2020

You can add that commentary to the Mike Vrabel FaceTime call as the smoke around the potential fire of Brady-to-the-Titans continues to grow ever so slightly, with just over a week until free agency officially opens.