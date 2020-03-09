BOSTON (CBS) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at Northeastern University on Monday that Democrats need to win the White House in 2020 because the United States “cannot withstand” a second term of President Donald Trump in office. Pelosi was in Boston for the school’s “Women Who Empower Summit.”
“Our country is a great country. . . it can withstand one term of the current occupant of the White House. It cannot withstand two,” she said. “I don’t think the damage is permanent; that’s why we have to win this election.”
Pelosi said the country is in a “very dangerous situation” when it comes to public health, talking about the Trump administration’s handling of the coronavirus situation.
“They don’t believe in science and they don’t believe in governance,” she said.
Trump took to Twitter on Sunday to accuse Democrats and the media of working to “inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant.”
The Fake News Media and their partner, the Democrat Party, is doing everything within its semi-considerable power (it used to be greater!) to inflame the CoronaVirus situation, far beyond what the facts would warrant. Surgeon General, “The risk is low to the average American.”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 9, 2020
Pelosi also took questions at the event that promotes diverse and inclusive communities, including one from a student about the potential of a woman president or vice president.
“We’d like to see a woman president,” she said. “If it’s a Republican, hopefully it would be somebody who shares our views.”