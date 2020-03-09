BOSTON (CBS) — In this day and age, a new logo for a billion dollar entity does not just come about on its own. It takes teams of designers, it takes focus groups, it takes multiple rounds of redesigns, and it takes several layers of corporate approval before any new design can be unveiled to the public.

Despite all of that, sometimes at the end of the road, you end up with this:

So this #Rams new logo hat that leaked on Reddit is legitimate. That’s the new logo. Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/mTZMeseS2f — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) March 8, 2020

That is … a logo! That’s for sure.

Is it a good one, though? Considering the Rams are apparently ditching an iconic logo in favor of a Sonic The Hedgehog-inspired spiral letter thingamajigger, that answer would be no. No it is not good.

That’s at least been the consensus of the internet, which has not been kind to the new logo.

The new Rams logo looks like it’s from a tv show about pro football and they didn’t have rights from the NFL pic.twitter.com/NXL6uf0Y6X — Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) March 8, 2020

The Rams new 2020 logo. Not good. Swing and a miss. pic.twitter.com/xA0e7t6fds — Terry Jaymes (@TerryJaymes) March 9, 2020

The new Rams logo is embarrassing. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) March 8, 2020

The Rams new logo would like to speak to a manager https://t.co/YrwwSqnkqD — Cody Tapp (@codybtapp) March 9, 2020

“The LA Rams new logo is leaked” Everyone:

pic.twitter.com/LdX4SN46ny — CleWest (@erjmanlasvegas) March 9, 2020

If the new Rams logo was a sculpture pic.twitter.com/4yzUNOJRbA — NinerFanDan aka Mason Saunders 🏁🔰 (@NinerFanDan) March 8, 2020

Rams execs seeing all the reactions to the leaked LA logo: pic.twitter.com/eT8WrJ8TPo — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2020

Does no one else see this?! #ramslogo pic.twitter.com/oZ6LwgA0ey — Nik BENES HOLMVIK (@thataboutdoesit) March 9, 2020

Many folks thought it was a new logo for the Chargers instead of the Rams, which makes sense, because that’s what it looks like.

it took me 10 minutes to realize this is the Rams and not the Chargers. I'm so used to the Chargers messing up, and it also looks…like the Chargers. — Ken Carman (@KenCarman) March 8, 2020

I don't know if this is the Rams' new logo, but it looks like it'd be sold at a Walmart near SoFi Stadium for tourists who can't decide between backing the Rams and Chargers pic.twitter.com/95HFRzUSNR — Cameron DaSilva (@camdasilva) March 8, 2020

Fortunately, the leak seemed to serve as the ultimate focus group testing for the Rams, who can now save face by … throwing that design in an incinerator and either starting their redesign process from scratch or just sticking with their existing logo. One option that does not seem viable would be going through with the implementation of this universally mocked logo.