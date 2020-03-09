BOSTON (CBS) – A youth hockey coach from New Hampshire who allegedly spat on and physically assaulted a referee on the ice during a game in Massachusetts has been fired.
The incident happened Saturday at The Bog Ice Arena in Kingston.
Video showed the coach of the New Hampshire Junior Monarchs, whose name has not been released, being ejected by referee Aldo Binda. The referee said the coach was using offensive language and continually slamming the door to the bench.
Binda said the coach spat on him, then threw 10-12 punches at his head and body.
On Monday, the Jr. Monarchs issued a statement saying they are “disturbed and disappointed” by what happened.
The Monarchs organization condemns this behavior by any employee or member of our coaching staff. The Coach involved was immediately terminated and relieved of his duties. This coach no longer has any ties within our organization. His actions and behavior go against all of our core values and principles. The Jr. Monarchs will continue to support New Hampshire Amateur Hockey and USA Hockey in this matter. One person’s actions should not be a reflection of the organization as a whole. We are truly sorry that this incident took place.
Binda said he is not sure if he is going to press charges against the coach.