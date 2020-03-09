



BROOKLINE (CBS) — The Norfolk County District Attorney’s Office released their final report on the Boston Police and Massachusetts State Police involved shooting that left a 41-year-old man dead. The D.A. said based on their findings, the shooting was reasonable and justified.

The incident began at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston on Feb 7. Boston Police fired at Juston Root after he allegedly pointed what appeared to be a gun at a Boston Police officer.

Root was injured in the shooting but he was able to drive away. A police chase into Chestnut Hill came to an end with a crash on Route 9. At times, Root was driving 70-to-80 miles per hour.

Six officers shot a total of 31 times, leaving Root with 26 entry wounds, the D.A.’s report said.

According to the D.A., “Boston and State Police officers loudly and repeatedly issues appropriate commands that Root should show his hands and get on the ground.” Multiple accounts from officers and witnesses said Root’s hands could not be seen and he appeared to be reaching for a gun.

The shooting lasted 3.5 seconds.

“The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office will take no further action relative to these six officers as to the performances and execution of their duties on February 7, 2020, in the town of Brookline,” the report said.

An investigation by the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office determined a Brigham and Women’s Hospital valet who was injured during the incident was hit by Boston Police gunfire.

When Boston Police officers arrived, Rollins said they encountered a “hectic scene.” D.A. Rachael Rollins said an officer identified only as “Officer 1” saw a gun in Root’s waistband. Root allegedly removed the weapon, pointed it and began to pull the trigger. That’s when Rollins said Officer 1 fired several shots and a second officer who witnessed the encounter discharged his weapon.

Investigators eventually determined it was a police officer’s bullet that ricocheted off something and hit then valet when they learned Root’s weapon was not a functioning gun, but a replica gun.