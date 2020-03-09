Comments
DANVERS (CBS) – A tire crashed through the windshield of an SUV in Danvers on Saturday. The fire department said it was fortunate that there were no life-threatening injuries from the incident on Route 1.
Authorities said it happened on the south side of the highway at Electronics Avenue. First responders found the SUV in the travel lane with “significant damage.”
The Salem News reports that the tire hit the woman driving in the face. She sustained a possible concussion.
The fire department said the tire came from a trailer being towed by a contractor. He was cited for a motor vehicle violation, according to the newspaper.
The driver of the SUV was the only person in the car.