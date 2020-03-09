ARLINGTON (CBS) – A student at Stratton Elementary School in Arlington has tested positive for the new coronavirus.
The school was closed Monday after the student’s parent was diagnosed with COVID-19 this weekend. The results from the state lab are considered presumptive positive and they are sent to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for confirmation.
Arlington Public Schools will be open on Tuesday and operate normally.
Individuals considered “close contacts” of the infected student have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days and not report to school on Tuesday. Anyone who needs to self-quarantine has been notified by the Arlington Health Department.
A total of 41 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Massachusetts.