BOSTON (CBS) — This Sunday’s St. Patrick’s Day parade in South Boston has been canceled as coronavirus concerns grow.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the move was “out of an abundance of caution” because the parade draws huge crowds every year.
“In collaboration with Congressman Lynch, Councilors Flaherty and Flynn, Senator Collins, Representative Biele, and David Falvey from the South Boston Allied War Veterans Council, the St. Patrick’s Day Parade is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy,” Mayor Walsh said in a statement.
“While the risk in Boston remains low, this situation is changing very quickly and we are closely monitoring any local cases. Our top priority is preventing any new cases, to the best of our ability, and we are paying close attention to guidance from public health officials. We encourage all residents to follow preventive measures to avoid illness, such as washing hands and staying home if you are feeling sick, and we will continue to make public any information as this situation develops in Boston.”
The number of people who have tested positive for coronavirus jumped to 41 on Monday.
The parade route usually stretches 3.5 miles long. Last year, more than 1 million people attended the parade.